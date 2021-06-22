BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Misonix were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Misonix in the first quarter valued at $211,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Misonix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Misonix by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Misonix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Misonix by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ MSON opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Misonix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $389.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter.

Misonix Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

