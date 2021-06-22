BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $84,000 Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

