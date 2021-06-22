BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,908 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FARM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

FARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.