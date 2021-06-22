BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Independence were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Independence by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of NYSE IHC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Independence Holding has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Independence Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.