BMO Capital Markets Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$7.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.09.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

PEY opened at C$7.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$1.63 and a 52 week high of C$7.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$724,560. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.