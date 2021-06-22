bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Tarsadia Capital LLC

Tarsadia Capital LLC grew its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. bluebird bio accounts for 0.8% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tarsadia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of bluebird bio worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in bluebird bio by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in bluebird bio by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,745. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

