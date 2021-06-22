bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $19.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.09 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $118.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.82. 21,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 457,603 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

