Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-1.700 EPS.

BCOR stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,757.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

