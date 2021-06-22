Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 57.6% against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $549,990.59 and approximately $54,300.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.00637099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,355.77 or 0.07214973 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,262,938 coins and its circulating supply is 947,335 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

