Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00053369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00626938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00077000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.50 or 0.07232115 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

