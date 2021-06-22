Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) & Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Critical Review

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Blink Charging has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabtesco has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.8% of Blink Charging shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Blink Charging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blink Charging and Nabtesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blink Charging 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blink Charging currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.99%. Given Blink Charging’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Blink Charging is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Profitability

This table compares Blink Charging and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blink Charging -310.60% -30.48% -27.78% Nabtesco N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blink Charging and Nabtesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blink Charging $6.23 million 261.27 -$17.85 million ($0.59) -65.71 Nabtesco $2.62 billion 2.18 $192.74 million $1.55 29.68

Nabtesco has higher revenue and earnings than Blink Charging. Blink Charging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabtesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nabtesco beats Blink Charging on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as provides property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of December 31, 2020, it deployed approximately 16,617 EV charging stations. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units. It also provides air dryers and wedge brake chambers for commercial vehicles, and hydraulic clutch master cylinders for passenger vehicles; engine remote control systems for vessels; automatic doors and platform doors for buildings; automatic filters/sealers for retort pouch foods; and intelligent prosthetic knee joints, electric wheelchairs, stair lift with a wheelchair, and rollator with a speed control system, as well as new energy equipment comprising yaw and pitch drives, and solar tracking equipment. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

