Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,039 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

