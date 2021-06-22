Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.60 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

