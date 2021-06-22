Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 6,225 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 453.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Markel were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,184.15 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,204.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

