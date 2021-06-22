Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 187,780 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,780 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,202 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,062,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 708,597 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

