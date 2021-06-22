Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

