Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 10,431 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Valmont Industries worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $228.95 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

