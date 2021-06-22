BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 400,194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.54% of Dorian LPG worth $68,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $1,916,390. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LPG opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

