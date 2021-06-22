BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.38% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $71,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $108,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

