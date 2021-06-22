BlackRock Inc. Has $65.85 Million Stock Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.93% of Unifi worth $65,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $3,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the first quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $451.53 million, a PE ratio of -90.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFI. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

