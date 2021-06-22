BlackRock Inc. Has $65.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $65,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCBS. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.