BlackRock Inc. Buys 353,693 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 141.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,693 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $69,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

CNI stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.12.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.