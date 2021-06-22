BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.53% of Knoll worth $63,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Knoll by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Knoll by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 2.05. Knoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

