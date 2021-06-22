BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $67,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 705.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion and a PE ratio of -39.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and sold 1,601,061 shares worth $58,446,168. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

