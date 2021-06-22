BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,521 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $150,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BGT opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.