BlackCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $380,928.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $380,928.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,734,388 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

