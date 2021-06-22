BlackBerry (BB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

BB opened at C$15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.40 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.12.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

