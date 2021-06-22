BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its off-premise business model along with various strategic sales-building initiatives and loyalty program. Also, the rollout of digital check-ins, digital menus and digital payment options is likely to attract more customers, going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes remains a major concern. Although, majority of the stores have re-opened after coronavirus-led shutdown traffic are still below pre-outbreak level. Also, high dependency on consumer discretionary spending and increasing costs remains a headwind.”

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $48.45 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

