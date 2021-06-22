BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of BJRI opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.