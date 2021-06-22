BitCapitalVendor Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $432,389.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00020099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.86 or 0.00627098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00077241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,342.40 or 0.07170476 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

