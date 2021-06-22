Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Cap Reaches $81.27 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $81.27 million and $500,385.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $180.61 or 0.00577016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

