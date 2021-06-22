Bit-Z Token (BZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.66 Million

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00651555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00079026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token (CRYPTO:BZ) is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Bit-Z Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bit-Z Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

