Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 102,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 54,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

BIOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $540.15 million, a PE ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

