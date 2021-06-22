Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.81 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 102,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 54,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.
BIOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $540.15 million, a PE ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 0.70.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
