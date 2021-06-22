Bilby (LON:BILB) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). Approximately 118,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 109,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47. The company has a market cap of £22.65 million and a P/E ratio of 30.83.

In other news, insider Clive Lovett sold 129,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total transaction of £49,280.68 ($64,385.52).

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

