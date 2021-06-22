BHP Group (LON:BHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,038.50 ($26.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £103.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,184.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.