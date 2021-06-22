Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $924,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $5,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $204.02 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

