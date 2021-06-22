Bessemer Securities LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

