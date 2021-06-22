Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stake Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 156,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $24,638,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,573,780 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

