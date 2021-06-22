Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Acquires A$13,410.00 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) insider Sulieman Ravell purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$13,410.00 ($9,578.57).

Sulieman Ravell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sulieman Ravell acquired 3,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$885.00 ($632.14).

About Benjamin Hornigold

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

