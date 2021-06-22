Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Acquires A$13,410.00 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) insider Sulieman Ravell purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$13,410.00 ($9,578.57).
Sulieman Ravell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sulieman Ravell acquired 3,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$885.00 ($632.14).
About Benjamin Hornigold
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Benjamin Hornigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benjamin Hornigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.