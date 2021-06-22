Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Benefitfocus worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.55 million, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

