Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 392 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.29. 17,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,219. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.