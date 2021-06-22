Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,902 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $194.56. 5,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.83. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.