Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $31.99 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $31,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.18. 10,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.96.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

