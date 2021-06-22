Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.28. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

