Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 31,957 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 91,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

