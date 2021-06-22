Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HENKY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

