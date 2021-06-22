Barclays Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $605.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE opened at $567.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

