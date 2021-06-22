Bao Finance (BAO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00107599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00154564 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,505.74 or 1.00390225 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

