Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,525,316 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,525,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Cerner worth $224,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.34. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

