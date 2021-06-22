Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,659 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,868,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of NetApp worth $208,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.